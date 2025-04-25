White House on Harvard Funding: They Contribute to Research that Questions if Ultra-Processed Food Is Harmful

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Special Government Employee Calley Means said that it makes sense for the administration to examine funding to Harvard and one reason is because “They still, to this day, contribute to nutrition research that questions whether ultra-processed food is harmful” and stated that “I actually studied the research from Harvard that’s come out of NIH grants over the past five years, I can’t find one innovation that’s led to improved health for Americans.”

Means said, “[T]here’s no greater expertise than Harvard. What have they done in previous years? They published a memo saying their medical students should not use the word mother, that they should use the [term] birthing person. At Harvard Medical School, they do not teach a nutrition course or require one until this day. They fired a top professor, Martin Kulldorff during COVID for questioning the lockdowns. They still, to this day, contribute to nutrition research that questions whether ultra-processed food is harmful. This is the state of expertise, and I think it’s so important and so reasonable for this administration to be asking whether this school that has exhibited terrible judgment, that has been a hotbed of intolerance for academic freedom, should receive billions of dollars of NIH grants. Last year, 14% of NIH grants went to DEI programs, a lot of that went to Harvard. I actually studied the research from Harvard that’s come out of NIH grants over the past five years, I can’t find one innovation that’s led to improved health for Americans.”

He added, “So, I think if there’s a calling card of this administration, it’s answering that voter call. They’re supportive of academic inquiry, they’re supportive of expertise, but the experts, the current ones, need to be reformed.”

