Border Patrol Adviser: ICE Wouldn’t Need to Be at Courthouse if Milwaukee County Let Them Into the Jail

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senior Adviser to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ron Vitiello stated that ICE agents wouldn’t need to go to the courthouse to make arrests as often if Milwaukee County would give them access to the jail and Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, the individual at issue in the Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan case, could’ve been arrested in the jail or when he made bail.

In response to a statement on the Dugan case from Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vitiello stated, “Those law enforcement officers were there doing their job. They’re going to that courthouse, most likely because Milwaukee won’t let them in the jail. When the guy was arrested the first time for the battery that he committed, they could’ve arrested him in the jail after he got arrested the first time or when he made bail, he would’ve been turned over to ICE.”

He continued, “But Dick Durbin, he wants to have it both ways. He says he’s for law and order, he says he’s for the people, but he’s not for the victims of illegal aliens who also commit crimes in the United States. He’s not for the rule of law, because that arrest would’ve been completely lawful, and it wouldn’t have interfered at all, if she would have done her job and heard that case or whatever the hearing was, they would have taken that man into custody after the hearing, safely, without incident. She’s the one that screwed up here.”

