Fmr. Obama ICE Director: Judge Dugan ‘Overstepped’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” John Sandweg, who served as acting ICE Director under President Obama, said that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan “overstepped” and he’s not going to defend her, but he doesn’t like that the Trump administration keeps putting ICE “at the tip of the spear on these highly-charged cases in a way that’s very difficult, from a reputational perspective, for the agency to ever recover from.”

Sandweg began by saying, “I would like to see the ICE agents just pick him up outside the courthouse or pick him up as he leaves the courthouse. During the Obama administration, as you know, during the Biden administration, we had a sensitive location policy. We couldn’t arrest people in a courthouse. I think there are good reasons for that.”

He added, “I’m not here to defend this judge. … I think she overstepped here. I think there are other ways to lodge her objections. … I think the problem here is for ICE, and what bothers me the most, Chris, is that the Trump administration keeps putting them at the tip of the spear on these highly-charged cases in a way that’s very difficult, from a reputational perspective, for the agency to ever recover from. But, look, I don’t think there are any winners on this particular case.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett