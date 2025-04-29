These People Are Literally Insane: Emma-Jo Morris’s Epic First Hand Account of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” former Breitbart News Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris discussed her trip to this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Morris stated, “I don’t think that media bias, actually, anymore, is political, what I gleaned from that evening was that the bias is really personal and that these people are just literally insane.”

She added that there were multiple occasions “where someone was saying stuff that the whole room seemed to agree with and applaud, and it was completely divorced from reality.”

