Bass: Losing Federal Funds ‘Worth It’ to Be Sanctuary and ‘Protect All Angelenos’

During a portion of an interview with NBC4 Los Angeles aired on Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass responded to a question on whether or not jeopardizing federal funding is worth it in order to keep the city’s status as a sanctuary city by stating that losing federal funding is “worth it to protect all Angelenos, regardless of when they got here.”

NBC4 Reporter Karma Dickerson said, “Mayor Karen Bass spent the morning with Veterans’ Affairs secretary, working to secure federal resources for homeless veterans. She says federal funding has been crucial to the Palisades fire recovery.”

She then played a clip where she asked Bass, “Is it worth it to maintain L.A.’s status as a sanctuary city if it risks that funding?”

Bass answered, “It is worth it. It is worth it to protect all Angelenos, regardless of when they got here.”

Bass also stated that she doesn’t know the exact amount of funding at stake due to the fact that lots of funding comes from the federal government, but goes through the state or county first.

