Minneapolis Mayor on Dugan Case: ‘Here, They’re Not Illegal Aliens’

During an interview with Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul on Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) responded to a question on whether he would support actions like those taken in the case of Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan by stating that while he doesn’t know all of the details of the Dugan case, “they’re not illegal aliens. They are our neighbors. We care about them. We love them.”

Host Amy Hockert asked, “A lot of people read in the headlines in the last couple of weeks, the last week or so, this judge in Wisconsin who was arrested and then charged with obstructing an immigration operation at a courthouse. Would you support that kind of action here?”

Frey answered, “I don’t know all the details of exactly what happened there. But I’ll tell you, it is very concerning when you have a federal administration going in to arrest someone from the judicial branch. We’ve got a separation of powers. That separation is there for a very important reason. … And when someone who is in charge of interpreting the law is arrested by a federal administration, this is no small deal. We need to be very keenly aware of what’s happening around us right now. This is not a partisan issue. This kind of thing can be a threat to the whole republic. And so, yeah, of course, it’s very concerning.”

He continued, “And in Minneapolis, again, in Minneapolis, we also — we care about our neighbors, these are people that have lived here, in many cases, for decades. These are residents, they work here, they’ve got kids here, and here, they’re not illegal aliens. They are our neighbors. We care about them. We love them.”

Later, in response to a question on if there’s room for a compromise with the Trump administration, Frey said, “I don’t know that there is room to negotiate on our values. And we’re going to have the courage of our conviction. Look, if he’s saying we need to arrest murderers, I’m on board. If he is saying we need to make sure that people responsible for violent carjackings are held accountable, whether they are undocumented or not, yeah, count us in. But if he’s talking about separating families, breaking them apart, and violating some of the most sacred morals that we have, which is you look out for your neighbor, yeah, we’ve got a problem with that.”

