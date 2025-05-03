Maher: Raising Taxes on Rich Never Happens, I’m Not Going to Voluntarily Pay More

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher criticized and mocked Republicans and stated that they lied about raising taxes on the wealthy and said that raising taxes on the rich “never really happens” and responded to the argument that he could just voluntarily pay more in taxes himself if he wants to and no one will stop him from doing that by saying, “that’s not going to happen.”

While discussing the budget proposal from the Trump administration from earlier in the day, Maher said that the administration is increasing the budget for the Defense Department in their proposed spending bill after vowing to find vast amounts of cost savings inside of the Pentagon and cutting everything else except for border security, Maher stated, “So, they just lie. Every time, they lie. Also, I heard last week, the Republicans are actually thinking about raising taxes on the rich, hahaha, that never really happens, does it? That never really happens.”

Former Speaker of the House and former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) then stated, “Nothing holds you back from writing a bigger check.”

Maher responded, “No, — well — don’t — I — no, that’s not going to happen.”

