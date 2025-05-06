Blumenthal: Hegseth Is a National Security Danger, His Conduct Likely Impeachable

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) claimed Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s dangerous conduct was becoming close to impeachable.

Speaking to CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju, Blumenthal said, “Hegseth is a danger to our national security. Our military is supposed to be nonpolitical, and what Hegseth is doing is not only defiling the principle but diminishing our national defense. And I think at some point, this kind of conduct is impeachable.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “That is Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut today. A reminder to Secretary Hegseth, you have an open invitation to come on the show anytime to talk about what you’re doing at the Pentagon.”

He added, “This, of course, follows a CNN report that Pete Hegseth has ordered the Pentagon to cut 20% of the four-star generals and admirals across the military. That’s on top of the probe by the Pentagon’s inspector general on Hegseth sharing military attack plans on the messaging app Signal on more than one occasion.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN