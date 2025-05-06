Boston NPR Affiliate Host: One of My Colleagues Said Objective Talks on Great Barrington Declaration Were ‘Misinformation’

On Monday’s broadcast of Boston NPR affiliate WBUR’s “On Point,” host Meghna Chakrabarti said that she wanted to do an analysis of the Great Barrington Declaration, but one of her colleagues said, “we cannot talk about it, that even talking about it in a rigorous, objective manner is spreading misinformation.”

While speaking with author David Zweig, Chakrabarti said, [relevant remarks begin around 26:10] “I wanted to actually do a show on the Great Barrington Declaration. … And I wanted to do a very, like, sort of, just a rigorous analysis of what the basis of the recommendations from the Great Barrington Declaration — what the basis was and do what you said, try to bring some evidence to scrutinize it positively or negatively.”

She continued, “And for folks who don’t remember — I guess David, you could actually explain even better — but the Great Barrington Declaration was a group of professionals who met and said, well, there’s a different way to approach pandemic control. But the key thing is Francis Collins, very quickly, it was discovered later, wanted to squash the declaration, saying it was, like, a bad idea.”

Chakrabarti added, “The reason why I bring it up is these political pressures. There was one person in particular that was a colleague of mine, who just said, we cannot talk about it, that even talking about it in a rigorous, objective manner is spreading misinformation. I’ll never forget that.”

