Cruz: ‘The Ayatollah Right Now Today Is Actively Trying to Murder Donald J. Trump’

During Sunday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned of the threat posed by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his regime to U.S. national security.

Cruz blamed the so-called appeasement strategy of the Biden administration, adding the Iranian leader was actively attempting to “murder” President Donald Trump.

“So, the question is, how can we expect a regime that does all those things and has not abided by anything that’s agreed to, anything that it has promised over the course of the last 15 years, so here we are at the 11th hour,” host Mark Levin said. “Here we are at the 11th hour trying to deal with this. How can we trust them? Or, better put, we’re not going to trust them. How do we make sure that they do what we tell them they must do?

“Well, listen, we can’t trust them because we know that they lie and they lie over and over and over again,” Cruz replied. “It is worth noting, the Ayatollah right now today is actively trying to murder Donald J. Trump. He has hired hitmen trying to murder the President of the United States. The Ayatollah is also actively trying to murder the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the former National Security adviser, John Bolton. They have hired hitmen that are targeting former senior U.S. officials and the sitting President of the United States. These are not people who can be trusted, which is why the objective must be full dismantlement, it must be, the centrifuges disassembled, destroyed, taken out. And as President Trump said recently, we can do that either nicely or not so nicely. Nicely if they agree, and we go in and dismantle them ourselves or not, not so nicely is if Iran refuses to negotiate, we have the capability to take out these nuclear facilities.”

He added, “And I’ve got to say, Mark, you and I have talked about this. Listen, there are some voices in the Trump administration that are on the isolationist wing of foreign policy that say, let’s not worry about Iran. Let’s not do anything about Iran. And listen, I am someone who is very reluctant to use military force, but Iran is trying to build nuclear weapons because Iran wants to be able to threaten to use nuclear weapons, and they might even use them. And I believe a nuclear Iran is an unacceptable threat of seeing an atomic bomb detonated in the skies of New York or the skies of Los Angeles. And so our Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, I don’t think he’s going to allow that risk. We are going to demand the centrifuges, the nuclear capability be dismantled, and they either do so willingly or they’ll be dismantled unwillingly.”

