Tuberville: People Sitting at Home, Watching ‘The View’ and Collecting Welfare, Entitlement Benefits — That’s Got to Be Over With

Monday, during an appearance on FBN’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) took aim at those collecting Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and other government benefits who should not be.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration and congressional Republicans of targeting entitlement spending for cuts. However, Tuberville argued that it was being conflated with efforts to reform abuses within the system.

“Senator Tuberville, you know, able-bodied young men should not be on Medicaid,” host Larry Kudlow said. “They should not be on Medicaid and the expansion of eligibility. So that’s not a cut really, sir. That’s enforcing the eligibility mandate, which Barack Obama tried to break. Now you all have a chance to put it back together again. And Medicaid is still gonna grow significantly. It’s just gonna grow by slightly less. It’s not really a cut. It’s just a slowdown in the phenomenal, bankrupting growth.”

“Well, illegals are on Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security,” Tuberville replied. Everything that goes along with people that, as you said, are sitting around at home, watching ‘The View’ on television, getting SNAP cards, food stamps, and on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid—that’s got to be over with. Our country is not gonna make it. We cannot afford for that to happen, and President Trump is all about that. That’s what the House is pushing very hard. All the reforms that you just talked about have to be in there, but we cannot afford to take care of the world. Let’s take care of the people in this country first, and then we might be able to help outside our borders.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor