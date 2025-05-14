Episcopal Bishop: We Aren’t Helping Afrikaners Because They ‘Jumped the Line’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Sean Rowe defended the church’s migration service refusing to resettle new migrants from South Africa and stated that “if you look at this decision, this is really about people who have jumped the line.”

Rowe said, “[L]ook at the thousands of people fleeing war and violence, people who are waking up dead around the world, people who have helped our military that are being left in camps on a daily basis while white Afrikaners have been fast-tracked. You’re right. It is about need. And if you look at this decision, this is really about people who have jumped the line. When you look at the fact that the entire refugee resettlement program in the United States has been totally gutted, that almost no refugees have been admitted since January, and the only ones that are being admitted are white Afrikaners, I don’t know what that says, but we can’t be a part of that.”

He added, “We had people waiting on airplanes. We had people who have helped our country, that have been translators for our military, that have been patriots for this country that are waiting in camps while white Afrikaners are being let in on a fast track. We feel like that, as a moral matter, we can’t participate in.”

