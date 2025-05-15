CO A.G. on if Birthright Citizenship Is Abused: ‘Crucial’ Principle Is ‘America Is an Inclusive Land’

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of Colorado Public Radio’s “Colorado Matters,” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser (D) discussed the state’s lawsuit over birthright citizenship and responded to a question on if he thinks that birthright citizenship has been abused by saying that “there’s a principle here that’s crucial, and the principle is America is an inclusive land.” And birthright citizenship doesn’t need to be fixed because other countries “have tried to create other status where people aren’t welcomed, that’s not been the case in the U.S.”

Co-host Ryan Warner asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:40] “Do you think birthright citizenship has been abused?”

Weiser answered, “I have to say, I think that there’s a principle here that’s crucial, and the principle is America is an inclusive land. And we need to fix our immigration system, but I’ll tell you one thing they don’t need to fix: If you’re born here, you are a citizen. There are countries around the world that have tried to create second-class citizens or have tried to create other status where people aren’t welcomed, that’s not been the case in the U.S. My family came here as refugees, we’ve been welcomed, I want to keep that principle.”

