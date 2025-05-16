Trump: ‘China Would Have Broken Apart’ if We Didn’t Do Deal, Won’t Do Deals with Everyone

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” President Donald Trump stated that he won’t make deals with every country because he can’t meet with that many people and also said that “If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart.”

After discussing [relevant remarks begin around 10:10] the prospects of a deal with India and South Korea and forecasting that there will be a deal with India soon, Trump said, “I’m not going to make deals with everybody. I’m just going to set the limit. I’ll make another — some deals. But — and then I’m just — because I can’t — you can’t meet with that many people. I’ve got 150 countries that want to make deals. You have a lot of countries.”

Host Bret Baier then asked, “The market was really happy with the China situation and the sit-down.”

Trump answered, “They were. And do you know what? If I didn’t do that deal with China, I think China would have broken apart.”

Baier clarified, “Not us, them?”

Trump responded, “We weren’t going to break. We’re not going to break. They would have broken apart.”

