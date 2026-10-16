Ex-NFL Punter Kasey Redfern Dies at 35

Former NFL punter Kasey Redfern died at age 35, according to South Carolina officials.

Jonathan Lawson, the chief investigator at the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina, has reported that Redfern has passed away, according to the. New York Post.

Details on the former player’s death have not yet been released, but a GoFundMe campaign set up in 2023 revealed that Kasey has a brain tumor. The tumor was later discovered to be CNS lymphoma in the brain.

Wife Lauryl Redfern told her followers on Facebook that “the love of my life” had made a “move toward hospice care” due to his deteriorating health.

“It seems that everything he’s been experiencing over the last couple of weeks — the falls, extreme decline in short-term memory, random throwing up, and some other things- is likely due to cognitive decline caused by neurotoxicity from all of the treatments he’s had over the last 3.5 years,” Lauryl added.

“His poor brain has had all it can take treatment wise so we want to make sure that he can be as comfortable as possible,” she said.

She concluded, saying that if her beloved husband “makes it to Heaven soon, he will have it better than the rest of us and for that all I can do is be thankful and joyful and filled with peace (and a lot of jealousy) that He will be WHOLE and in glory with our Savior — the best place we could ask to be.”

Redfern joined the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars out of Wofford College in 2014 and played for several pro teams, including the Chargers, Panthers, Browns, Lions, Cowboys, and Falcons, over four seasons.

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