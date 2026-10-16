CNN’s Stelter: Trump ‘Is Trying to Push the Press Out’

Friday on CNN’s “News Central,” Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter said President Donald Trump is “is trying to push the press out.”

Stelter said, “The reality is there are not daily press briefings from this White House the way there were in the Obama years and frequently in the Biden years. Trump went many months without having press briefings during his first term. Karoline Leavitt held briefings once a week. So we’re going to be back to that drought now without press briefings. And briefings are important because they’re a symbol of the American government being open for business. But more importantly, the presbytery also engages with the press behind the scenes and provides accessibility. And what we’ve seen from Trump lately is the opposite. He is trying to push the press out.”

He added, “Today, CNN was scheduled to be the out-of-town TV pool. That’s the news crew responsible for filming the president’s trip on Air Force One. And in Georgia and in Florida, the White House excluded CNN from the trip, basically banned us from flying on Air Force One. So even though a federal judge earlier this week reaffirmed his order saying that CNN must be allowed access to the White House grounds, Trump is now trying this new stunt involving Air Force One, where he keeps reporters off the plane because he wants to pick and choose who can cover him. So he’s in a position right now where he’s trying not to have an accessible White House. He’s pushing people out instead.”

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