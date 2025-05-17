Gorka to Comey: ‘You Committed a Crime — Threatening the Life of an Incumbent President Is a Crime’

During Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” White House senior director for counterterrorism Sebastian Gorka reacted to former FBI Director James Comey’s recent social media post apparently arranging seashells resembling “86 47.”

According to Gorka, the former FBI director committed a crime.

“Well, you can read it, Rob, on my Twitter feed — @SebGorka,” Gorka said. “I informed Comey, who strangely has me blocked on X. I don’t know why the former FBI director, disgraced FBI director, has me blocked. Maybe he’s afraid of me on X. I told him we are doing counterterrorism in the National Security Council of President Trump’s White House. I am the senior director for counterterrorism for the U.S. government. And, Title 18, Section 897 of the U.S. criminal code means that you committed a crime — threatening the life of an incumbent president is a crime. And nobody on this planet believes you, James Comey, that you didn’t know that to ’86’ someone is to kill them.”

He added, “You’re a liar, and you incited violence against a man who they have tried to assassinate on multiple occasions. Who is the ‘they’? Democrats, donors to the Democrat Party, people who think that political violence is justified. And I’m very glad that my friend Kash Patel and the Secret Service under Sean Curran are looking into this crime that was committed by the disgraced former director of the FBI.”

