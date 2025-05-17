Van Jones: Biden Wasn’t Fit, But ‘Was in Pretty Good Shape’ When Media Saw Him

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama Adviser Van Jones reacted to audio of then-President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur by saying that Biden “was not up to the job,” but “Those of us in the media, whenever we saw him, he was in pretty good shape. It seems like they were picking and choosing what days to show him to us so we would be fooled into thinking that he was better than he was.”

Jones stated, “I need another therapist to deal with the fact that my beloved Joe Biden, who I worked for with great honor, was not up to the job, and people must have known it.”

He continued, “That doesn’t sound like — look, anybody can get a little bit lost trying to answer some of these questions. But that just doesn’t give you confidence, it doesn’t sound like a commander-in-chief. And I think I cannot wait for Jake Tapper’s book to come out and blow the lid off of who was hiding this from everybody. Those of us in the media, whenever we saw him, he was in pretty good shape. It seems like they were picking and choosing what days to show him to us so we would be fooled into thinking that he was better than he was. But this, I think a lot of effort was done to keep this tape out of public view earlier, because he just sounds so bad.”

