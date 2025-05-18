Bongino: Epstein ‘Killed Himself’ — ‘I Have Seen the Whole File’

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino discussed the details surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

According to Bongino, Epstein committed suicide.

“You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “People don’t believe it.”

“Well, I mean, listen, they have a right to their opinion, but, as someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who’s been in the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one, and that’s what that was,” FBI Director Kash Patel said.

Bongino added, “He killed himself. Again, you want me to — I have seen the whole file. He killed himself.”

