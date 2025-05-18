‘We Cannot Fail and We’ll Get It Done’ — Speaker Johnson Says Trump ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ Still ‘on Track’

During this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) insisted the so-called “big, beautiful” budget bill was still on track despite a setback in the House Budget Committee on Friday.

Johnson reiterated his push to get the bill through while explaining its positive aspects.

Partial transcript as follows:

BREAM: OK. So, House Budget Committee, the vote failed on Friday. They’re back at it at 10:00 p.m. tonight.

You heard what Maddie said. Part of the president’s posting on Friday: We don’t need grandstanders in the Republican Party. Stop talking and get it done.

But you got to be talking with them to turn some of those noes to yeses. How are those conversations going?

JOHNSON: They’re going well, Shannon. We’re on track, working around the clock to deliver this nation-shaping legislation for the American people as soon as possible.

Look, all 11 of our committees have wrapped up their work and they spent less and saved more than even we projected initially. This really is once- in-a-generation opportunity that we have here.

So, you’ll — you heard there, the update. The Budget Committee will reconvene this evening. They’ll get that through the committee.

And the plan is to move it to the Rules Committee by midweek and to the House floor by the end of the week, so we meet our initial, our original Memorial Day deadline.

Now, look, Shannon. it’s very important for everybody to understand why we’re being so aggressive on the timetable, and why this really is so important. This is the vehicle through which we will deliver on the mandate that the American people gave us in the last election.

You’re going to have historic savings for the American people, historic tax relief for American workers, historic investments in border security, at the same time that we’re restoring American energy dominance, and we’re rebuilding the defense industrial base.

And we’re ensuring that programs like Medicaid and SNAP are strengthened for the U.S. citizens who need and deserve them and not being squandered away by illegal aliens and persons who are ineligible to receive them and are cheating the system.

And look, the tax cuts — look, is critical. We’re going to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent. We’re going to eliminate taxes on overtime and tips as the president promised, new tax relief for seniors on Social Security. And we’re going to cut taxes on job creators, so that will help everybody across the country at the same time as incentivizing American-made production and manufacturing.

This is a big thing. We cannot fail, and we’ll get it done for the American people.