FNC’s Hume: ‘There’s a Whole Generation of Democratic Politicians Who Have to Answer’ for Biden Cover-Up

Monday on FNC’s “Special Report,” long-time network personality Brit Hume predicted Democrats would be answering for the alleged cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s health issues for a “generation.”

Hume argued that those in Biden’s inner circle were aware of Biden’s problems.

“I mean, do you think impacts politically are real?” host Bret Baier asked.

“Yes, I think they’re very real,” Hume replied. “And I think, you know, a lot of Democrats have a lot to answer for because they were trying to cover up something that, as I said before, trying to hide something that was unhidable. So, you know, there’s a whole generation of Democratic politicians who have to answer for this, who are all going around saying, now, gee, I never knew Jake Tapper of the media saying that Jake [Sullivan], his national security adviser was saying that he didn’t know anything about this. He … never noticed it somehow, baloney. They all knew. They had to know. It was visible to the public, and they tried to cover it up. They failed.”

He added, “How they get to stain out both of the Democrats who cover this, who refuse to acknowledge this, and just as bad, if not worse, than members of the media who refuse. I don’t know how they’ll ever get rid of it.”

