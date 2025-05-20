Marlow: The Real Biden Health Scandal Isn’t Cancer, It’s His Aneurysms and Dementia

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Joe Biden’s health.

Marlow said that the cancer diagnosis doesn’t impact the main issue of Biden’s cognitive health, and “we’re missing a little bit here because we’re so quick to want to say, well, they’re always lying, they’re lying about this, he wasn’t fit because of the prostate cancer. We do not know that. … We’re much better off…focusing on those aneurysms that clearly cause dementia.”

