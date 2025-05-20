Missouri AG Andrew Bailey: ‘This Is Either the Biggest Medical Malpractice Case in This Nation’s History or a Political Cover-Up’

Tuesday, during an appearance on Newsmax 2’s “The Todd Starnes Show,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said recent revelations about former President Joe Biden’s health have raised questions about Biden’s executive actions.

Bailey said two things were possible: a medical malpractice case or a political cover-up.

“[W]hat concerns you so far about these disturbing revelations regarding the president’s health?” host Todd Starnes asked.

“Well, I think this is a cover-up of the greatest order of magnitude in this nation’s history,” Bailey replied. “We had a president who was president in name only. Whoever exercised authority over his autopen exercised the authority of the executive branch of government. And when I read that article in the Constitution, it says that all executive authority is vested in a singular president, and the Constitution provides a method by which, if a president is incapacitated, he is replaced in office. And that doesn’t include unnamed staffers who are unaccountable to the electorate and we, the people, and yet that’s what we got. This growing quantum of evidence of his mental decline was furthered this week with the cancer diagnosis.”

He added, “And look, this is either the biggest medical malpractice case in this nation’s history or a political cover-up on an order of magnitude larger than that of Watergate. And so it’s important that we continue to ask those important questions and press this point forward. I think this calls into question every legal document that the president authored or signed during his tenure in office. Certainly, those concerns grow and are of heightened concern the closer we got to the end of his term in office.”

