Israeli U.N. Amb.: Killing of Embassy Staffers ‘Consequence’ of Calls for Intifada, Lies About Genocide We Hear on Campus

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon reacted to the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy staffers on Wednesday by saying, “When people are spreading lies, blaming us [for] genocide, calling for intifada, for like armed revolt against Israel, that is the consequence that we saw tonight.” And “We have seen the incitement on campuses. We have seen the incitement in many places.”

Danon said, “We are waiting to receive more information from the authorities. But we have seen what happened in the last few weeks. We have seen the incitement on campuses. We have seen the incitement in many places. And, unfortunately, today we faced a horrible terror attack against innocent people. I’m sure that the authorities will make sure they will find out exactly who is behind it. But I think the more important issue is also to address the incitement. When people are spreading lies, blaming us [for] genocide, calling for intifada, for like armed revolt against Israel, that is the consequence that we saw tonight.”

Danon added, “I think we’ll have to go and look deeper about the incitement that we have seen in the last few weeks.”

