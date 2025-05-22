Carville: Dems Attempted to Hide Effects of Biden’s Age

Democratic strategist James Carville acknowledged Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show” that the Democrats “tried to hide the effects” of then-President Joe Biden’s age.

Carville said, “I didn’t see anything behind the scene. I could tell, I’m 80 years old. I know, unlike most people, I know what the job entails. This is not a job for 80-year-olds. And, by the way, this president is going to be 81 when he finishes this term. So I — yeah, I thought from day one, 80 percent of the people in the United States thought he was too old to run for reelection. I mean, I’m the only one. You can’t be that smart if you have four-fifths of the country. You’re following the masses. But yes, he was too old. And yes, they tried to — they tried to hide the effects of age from people. That’s utterly apparent to any fool.”

He added, “And I was saying this since 2022, alright. I think it was a big mistake for him to say he was running for reelection. And I’ve said it at the time, and I will say it now, and I will say it a thousand times. And I think that Jake, in that book, I mean, it was a good book but to me it was a water is wet book. Like I said, 80 percent of the country. I’ll never forget that in May of 2023, to be exact, I saw a Washington Post/ABC poll, and I went. This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It had never changed. And I did everything I possibly knew to say, ma’am, please don’t do this. This is, this is just a terrible idea.”

