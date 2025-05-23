Israeli Amb. to U.S.: Iran ‘Can Have a Civilian Nuclear Program’ But No Enrichment and Weaponization

On Thursday’s “Mark Levin Show,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter stated that “anything that involves enrichment and weaponization on Iranian soil is absolutely an impossibility” but it’s okay if Iran has a civilian nuclear program.

Leiter stated, “We hope and pray that the negotiations that Steve Witkoff is advancing with the Iranians will include, as he said, quoting the president, that it will ultimately result in complete dismantlement of the infrastructure that they’ve already built, which is an infrastructure for the full enrichment of uranium, which will allow them to weaponize the uranium and have a delivery system which will threaten the world. So, if these negotiations result — we hope and pray, look, if negotiations can achieve what is the ultimate goal without using kinetic power, it’s always better. We have doubts about the Iranians telling the truth, to put it mildly. But if that could be achieved, that’s the end game, no enrichment whatsoever.”

He added, “They can have a civilian nuclear program. You don’t need enrichment for that. There [are] 50 countries that have a civilian nuclear program. The fuel’s brought in, it’s processed, and it’s taken out, it’s all under international supervision. But anything that involves enrichment and weaponization on Iranian soil is absolutely an impossibility.”

