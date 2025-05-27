Khanna: As CA Gov., Harris Can Fix ‘Problems That Have Been Piling Up in California Because of Poor Governance’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said that if former Vice President Kamala Harris runs to be California governor in 2026, she’ll win the race and if she is the state’s governor “she would be able to solve some of the extraordinary problems. We’ve had homelessness that has not been solved. We’ve had basic public safety.” And “tackle these problems that have been piling up in California because of poor governance.” He also praised the efforts of some mayors in the state, like those in San Jose and San Francisco.

Khanna said, “She would be very strong. She was very successful as attorney general.”

Khanna declined to say if he wants her to run and said it’s up to her, but added that “if she runs, she would win. And I think, if she runs, she would be able to solve some of the extraordinary problems. We’ve had homelessness that has not been solved. We’ve had basic public safety. There are some great mayors, Matt Mahan, Dan Lurie in San Jose, now new mayor of San Francisco, are doing good things. And I think Kamala Harris would be innovative and tackle these problems that have been piling up in California because of poor governance.”

