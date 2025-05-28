GOP Sen. Kennedy: UChicago, Vanderbilt Have Done Things Right, DARPA Should Get a Lot of Money Harvard Got

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) argued that a large amount of the money given to Harvard should go to funding DARPA and also that schools that have gotten right what Harvard has gotten wrong shouldn’t be punished and cited The University of Chicago and Vanderbilt University as two examples of schools that have done things right.

Kennedy said, “I would take the money, and let me just say this, universities are not the only places that can do research. I would take a big chunk of this money and give it to what we call DARPA. … They discovered the Internet. They invented GPS. I would load DARPA down with so much money that they’d be bow-legged.”

He continued, “I’d also like to point out, we’ve got to be careful here, not all schools are like Harvard. I’ll give you two examples: The University of Chicago and Vanderbilt University. They have both practiced viewpoint diversity and I don’t think they ought to be punished, but Harvard’s attitude is we can do what we want and we have a constitutional right to the money, and I think they’re wrong, and I think they’re going to find out how wrong they are.”

