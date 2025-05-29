Patel: CCP’s Data Collection, Russia’s Space Activities Keep Me Up at Night

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the Chinese Communist Party keeps him up at night, and one reason is due to their cyberespionage and their vacuuming up of the data of Americans and he’s also bothered by Russia’s activities in space. Patel also cited China’s activities undersea and their involvement in fentanyl production, which he said he thinks is an attempt to kill Americans.

Host Bret Baier asked, “What’s the thing that keeps you up at night?”

Patel responded, “The CCP, for a whole host of reasons we haven’t even talked about, their cyberespionage campaign, what they’re doing undersea, what Russia is doing overhead in terms of space, and their cyberintrusion capabilities like Salt Typhoon. They have made wildly successful penetrations into our telecommunications infrastructure. And what they do is suck up our information, Bret, and this is what keeps me up at night, they’re playing the long game. The fentanyl production by the CCP, I firmly believe, is their way of killing tens of thousands of military-aged men and women in the United States of America. They are wiping out generations of Americans that could come here and be an FBI agent.”

