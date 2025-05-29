Ted Cruz: ‘The American People Ought to Be Saying to Elon, Thank You, Thank You, Thank You’

During Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) praised outgoing Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk for the work he has done as an entrepreneur and for the American people in the Trump administration.

The Texas Republican called out the left for its “hypocrisy” regarding Musk and how he should be thanked for his service.

“Listen, the left’s reaction to Elon Musk shows what utter hypocrites they are,” he said. “You know, we’ve seen for the better part of a decade, the left screaming that that climate change is going to end humanity and nothing matters more than stopping the internal combustion engine and moving to electric vehicles. Elon Musk started what became the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the world, Tesla, and five years ago, Elon was a hero to the left. And then he had the temerity to actually speak the truth, to support Donald Trump, to speak up against the madness of open borders, to speak up against the insanity of men and women’s sports, to speak up against the woke mind virus. And the left decided he was Adolf Hitler. He was the embodiment of evil. They’re engaged in domestic terrorism against him.”

“What you said is exactly right,” Cruz continued. “I think the American people ought to be saying to Elon, thank you, thank you, thank you. He came and spent four months working for the American people, free of charge, didn’t collect a salary, made nothing. He rooted out massive waste, fraud and abuse, and he did so at enormous cost to himself. You look at his stockholdings, his stockholdings dropped tens of billions of dollars. It was a personal sacrifice and the death threats that were directed against him were massive. I think Elon is an extraordinary entrepreneur, an extraordinary business leader.”

