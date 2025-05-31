Moulton: I Don’t Consider Newsom ‘Great Company’ to Be in on Issues

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) sarcastically remarked that he’s in “great company” now that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) agrees with him on biological men playing women’s sports.

During a discussion on biological men in women’s sports, host Bill Maher said, “And by the way, Gavin Newsom’s on this page now, there [are] a lot of Democrats –.”

Moulton cut in to remark, “Oh, that’s great company.” Which prompted a “Whoa” response from CNN host Jake Tapper.

Maher continued, “Well, he said trans women competing in sports is unfair. He also, by the way, says homeless do not have the right [to] the sidewalk. He also is now not giving out free health care to undocumented immigrants. There’s a lot of this going on in the Democrat[ic Party]. Pete Buttigieg removed his pronouns from his social media profiles. Baby steps, people. It’s got to start with baby steps.”

