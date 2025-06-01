Hakeem Jeffries Says Dems Will Take Control of House Next Year

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) predicted Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats would win the majority in the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections.

Jeffries said, “Let me make clear that the House is a separate and co-equal branch of government, the Congress. We don’t work for Donald Trump. We don’t work for the administration. We don’t work for Elon Musk. We work for the American people and we have a responsibility to serve as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch. That’s the constitutional blueprint that was given to us by the framers of the United States democracy that we have inherited over the last few centuries.”

He added, “So we’re going to continue to undertake our congressional responsibility, notwithstanding efforts by the Trump administration to try to intimidate Democrats. It’s unfortunate that our Republican colleagues continue to be nothing more than rubber stamps for Trump’s reckless and extreme agenda. And the American people, I think, will ultimately reject that next year, when we will take back control of the House of Representatives. In the meantime, in terms of how we will respond to what Trump and the administration has endeavored to do, we will make that decision in a time, place and manner of our choosing. But the response will be continuous, and it will meet the moment that is required.”

