Exclusive — White House: Republicans Senators Don’t Want to Stand in the Way of the President’s Legacy

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed the Big Beautiful Bill with Harrison Fields, Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary.

Fields said, “He understands that the Senate has to go through this bill and make sure that we are all aligned. So, this is why we are cautiously optimistic that we will pass the bill in its current form, or a similar version of the bill. But every senator is going to have their time to debate this. They’re going to have their time. They already have. The president has been working the phones with senators to see what can we do to get this bill to passage. And I’ll let those senators talk about exactly what they’re looking for. But the president wants them to support his agenda. This is a legacy item that we’re talking about. Yeah. And I don’t think any Republican wants to stand in the way of the president’s legacy.

Marlow said, “I don’t think you’ll either. And I have been communicating this loud and clear. Whatever principles we have and we have, we have many that sometimes butt heads on these things. But overall, this is the sort of a life or death deal, which is why I think it’s going to be a W in the end. I think we’re going to it’s just a matter of what the final bill looks like.”

