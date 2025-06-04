Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘Grotesque’ Big Beautiful Budget Bill Will Not Pass

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Wednesday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that President Donald Trump’s budget bill will not pass because it has a “grotesque” level of spending.

Johnson said, “The president and Senate leadership has to understand that we’re serious. They all say, ‘Oh, we can pressure these guys.’ No, you can’t. Again we’re we’re being very respectful. You know, I ran 2010 as part of the Tea Party Movement. We were mortgaging children’s future. We were $14 trillion in debt then now we’re over $37 trillion. We’re serious about this. They need to take us seriously. Don’t insult us. Work with us. Lay out the numbers. If you if you can say that our numbers are wrong, fine, let’s work through it.”

He added, “If we go increase interest rates 1%, that’s another $4 trillion over ten years in terms of deficit. If we don’t replace the $4 trillion, that’s $4 trillion of lost revenue again. In growing the economy 3%, it adds to it a little bit, but mostly in the out years. So again, come to the table, let’s look at the numbers. If I’m wrong, prove that I’m wrong. But let’s do it with respect but mainly respect for our children and grandchildren. This is immoral what us old farts are doing to our young people. This is grotesque what we’re doing. We need to own up to that. This is our moment. I can’t accept this scenario. I can’t accept it, so I won’t vote for it unless we are serious about fixing it.”

Co-host Joe Kernen said, “Let’s say we don’t split it and it’s going to be still be one big bill. What could the Senate put in the bill?

Johnson said, “It won’t pass.”

