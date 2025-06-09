MSNBC’s Glaude: ‘Dark’ Trump Supporters Love ICE Acting like ‘Slave Catchers’

Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. claimed President Donald Trump’s “dark” supporters enjoy Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers acting like “slave catchers.”

Glaude said, “Folk have their red meat, now that they’re going to see the spectacle of quote, unquote ‘L.A. on fire,’ which it’s not right. What will happen? Will that activate the ugliness that got him in office in the first place? Will folk now declare why they love him? Because we know that he’s always good on the immigration question.”

He continued, “This reminds me historically of, it’s not a clear analogy, but when the nation when these these political factions divided the nation in between between slaveholders and slave catchers, when they made everybody with the Fugitive Slave Law, all of us had to, if someone escaped all of us had to return that particular piece of property to these folks with ICE running around L.A., forcing people to make choices. Will they protect their their friends, their neighbors, their family members? Will they take, will they confront these folks? And they’re terrorized. You see people crying, you see babies crying. And these people come in here and do this shit now. What are they supposed to do? And then you just add the police into that. We know that the country is about to pop. So I’m sitting here trying to figure out — excuse the cuss word — I’m sitting here trying to figure out, right what what will the country stomach are they going to allow this man to do this? and the answer that I keep coming to is yes.”

Glaude added, “Here’s the thing Donald Trump, as a political charlatan of sorts, gives Americans license to be who they really are. They don’t have to pretend and when you see what they really are, who they really are, these people who support him. Right? It’s dark.”

