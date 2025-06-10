Homan: CA Officials also Subject to Prosecution if They ‘Cross the Line’

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Trump border czar Tom Homan declared that nobody was “above the law” regarding the Los Angeles anti-ICE riots plaguing the city.

Homan said that while he never threatened to arrest Gov. Gavin Newsom specifically, he said if they were to “cross that line,” he and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass could be subject to arrest.

“Well, you mentioned the Governor,” host Jesse Watters said. “He says he wants you to arrest him. What would you arrest him for?”

“Well, look, I was interviewed by an MSNBC reporter, and he asked about the protesters,” Homan replied. “They’ve got the right to protest, but they can’t cross that line. They can’t impede our enforcement efforts. They can’t put hands on our officers. They can’t knowingly harbor and conceal illegal aliens from us. I said, so if they cross that line, then we prosecute them. And the question was, well, how about Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom? Well, if they cross that line, I says, then they will be prosecuted, too. Haven’t they said the last four years, no one is above the law?”

He continued, “If they cross the line, we’ll seek prosecution. You and I would be held accountable. They prosecuted President Trump. No one’s above the law. That’s what they said, either is Governor Newsom, if he crosses that line, we will simply ask the Attorney General to seek prosecution. It wasn’t a threat. No one threatened to arrest him, but if he crosses that line and commits a crime, he’s no better than anybody else, and we will seek prosecution.”

