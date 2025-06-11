Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove on Curfew: ‘Trump Is Staging All of These Provocations’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) responded to a question on the curfew in the city by stating that “Donald Trump is staging all of these provocations to distract us from the fact that $880 billion is going to be cut from Medicaid, and he had this divorce without a prenup from Elon Musk, which was probably very tragic to his ego.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “I have to ask you immediately, this has been, now, five days of protests that are continuing. There’s a curfew now in effect. Mayor Bass spoke about some destruction, vandalism, and beyond. What is your reaction to seeing your community in this state?”

Kamlager-Dove responded, “It’s incredibly upsetting to me because I know that Donald Trump is staging all of these provocations to distract us from the fact that $880 billion is going to be cut from Medicaid, and he had this divorce without a prenup from Elon Musk, which was probably very tragic to his ego. Over the weekend, we were having pride parades and we were celebrating graduations, and he upended that by sending in ICE with these unannounced raids. They are coming in with no identification, no judicial warrants, masked, and they’re terrorizing communities and detaining folks and brutalizing folks. And so, here, now, we are in a situation where Angelenos are standing up for their city in a peaceful way. There are some anarchists, but what we do know is this is a highly contained situation. It is one square mile that is under curfew in a city that has over 500 square miles and incredibly peaceful, and we want him out of our city, out of our state.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett