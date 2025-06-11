Dem Rep. Torres: We Need ‘To Be Able to Talk to the Violent Anarchists, to the Violent Rioters’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) stated that in Los Angeles, we have to “calm the temperature, calm everyone’s egos, and allow the local officials, the nonprofit organizations, the religious groups to be able to talk to the violent anarchists, to the violent rioters that have taken over, for right now, the plight of these immigrant groups” that should be paid attention to.

Torres stated that “the reason why — let’s not forget why we are having problems in Los Angeles right now, those problems came due to the large-scale and violent confrontations of ICE agents in our community with migrant workers.”

In response to a question on if there is a role for Marines in providing security and transportation for ICE, she added, “The U.S. military has no role in domestic affairs of this size. The U.S. military, these are warriors, these are our heroes that have fought battles abroad, not here in the community. The Los Angeles Police Department understands these groups better than anyone, better than anyone sitting in Washington, D.C. at the White House or anywhere here in the U.S. Capitol. They have been dealing with these groups for many, many years. The complexity of the city is something that is unimaginable for people living outside of Los Angeles. Look, we have groups from all over the world, immigrants that are now calling Los Angeles their home, different people, different agendas. And what we need is to calm the temperature, calm everyone’s egos, and allow the local officials, the nonprofit organizations, the religious groups to be able to talk to the violent anarchists, to the violent rioters that have taken over, for right now, the plight of these immigrant groups that need to be seen and need to be heard, because they have been ignored for too long, not just in their communities, but here in Congress with our failure to pass immigration reform.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett