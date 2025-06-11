Halperin: Democrats Immigration Position ‘Helping’ Trump 

Tuesday on his podcast “Next Up,” host Mark Halperin said Democrats’ position on immigration and the unrest in Los Angeles was “helping” President Donald Trump.

Halperin said, “This issue of immigration, maybe more than anything else, brings out the worst in those who, ironically, have dedicated their lives to stopping Donald Trump. The irony is they’re helping him. They are making his position on this so politically advantageous, and they’re making themselves the party of attacking law enforcement is fine if you think law enforcement is out of line. That’s not a winning position. It’s not a popular position. It’s not a position that can be defended.”

He continued, “This goes back to what we’ve seen throughout Donald Trump’s ten years in national stage. Democrats cannot seem to think straight when he does something they don’t like, and they do not like his position on immigration.”

Halperin added, “This is not the way we should treat our law enforcement officials. This is not the kind of support we should give them. So imagine you’re in California and the LAPD is saying, well, there’s no violence. The mayor is saying, where Trump is, Trump is inflaming this. These are very emotional issues. Immigration is part of the reason it’s such a tough public policy issue is these are very tough issues, very difficult challenges because there’s so many cross cuts. There’s health care and law enforcement and the humanity of it.”

