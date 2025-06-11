MSNBC’s Psaki: Abbott Has Done ‘Opposite’ of Newsom, and It’s Peaceful in TX

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Briefing,” host Jen Psaki stated that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is doing “sort of the opposite” of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in that Newsom “doesn’t want the National Guard to be intervening in these protests” and that protests in San Antonio have been peaceful.

Psaki said, “This is the scene in San Antonio, Texas right now. Hundreds of people holding signs, playing music, cheering, and chanting, peacefully protesting ICE raids in their community. In response to organizers planning that San Antonio rally, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he would deploy the National Guard to target anti-ICE protests across the Lone Star State.”

She added, “I just described it as peaceful. It looked very peaceful.”

After Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) said that things in San Antonio have been peaceful, Psaki further stated, “The difference here, not to scare people from Texas who are watching, but they’re probably firm stock, Gov. Newsom is trying to protect the people in his state. He just doesn’t want it to be militarized. He doesn’t want the National Guard to be intervening in these protests. That’s sort of the opposite of the governor of Texas.”

