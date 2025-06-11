NBC’s Schwartz: People See ‘What Looks Like Lawlessness’ in L.A., But It Depends on the Algorithm

On NBC News Now on Tuesday, NBC News Correspondent Gadi Schwartz stated that what people see “depends on what your feed is putting in front of your face, a lot of it is algorithmically-controlled, but people are seeing what looks like lawlessness around places in Los Angeles.”

While speaking with Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez, Schwartz said, “And the rest of the country, they’re seeing a lot of these images, and it all depends on what your feed is putting in front of your face, a lot of it is algorithmically-controlled, but people are seeing what looks like lawlessness around places in Los Angeles. Here we saw protests that were sizable, yesterday. Today, there’s almost no one here, and yet, on the 101, we just saw some protesters shut things down. At night, we’re seeing instances of looting. How do you characterize what’s happening here in Los Angeles to people that may be seeing this through the lens of, like, social media, outside of California?”

Soto-Martínez responded, “Most people are protesting and they’re protesting peacefully. The people causing the violence and the property damage, those are not protesters. Those are looters. Those are vigilantes. The people that are here protesting to keep families together are doing it peacefully and they’re marching with that message. The folks that are doing those things, they don’t represent the large community of Los Angeles.”

