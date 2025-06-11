Schiff: Trump Is an ‘Arsonist Trying to Set Fire’ to L.A.

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that President Donald Trump was like an “arsonist trying to set fire” to the unrest in Los Angeles.

Schiff said, “I think it really all comes back to the original lie of the Trump campaign, in his first campaign, right when he came down that golden escalator and tried to tell the American people that everyone coming to this country as an immigrant or a migrant was some kind of a murderer or rapist or people who meant to do Americans harm when the vast, vast majority of people coming here want to work, they want to try to provide for themselves and their family. This is what they’ve done. In fact, immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than people that are born in America.”

He added, “Having told that lie to the American people, he then told another lie that he was going to focus on those violent criminals. And of course, not finding enough of those violent criminals to go after he’s now engaging in these indiscriminate raids. They’re chasing farm workers through fields. They’re showing up at schools, they’re showing up at outside of a Home Depot. They’re just grabbing people at traffic stops. They say they’re looking for one person but they’re grabbing anybody they can get. And yes, people are going to protest that, and yes, people are going to be angry and they’re going to be fearful. Then, you know, for Donald Trump to add fuel to the fire by federalizing the Guard over the objection of the governor by calling in the Marines, effectively, this is an arsonist trying to set fire to things and with predictable results.”