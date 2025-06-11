Sen. Markwayne Mullin Exposes Gavin Newsom’s coverup of California’s True Crime Rate

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) talked about crime in California.

Mullin stated, “California is number one in murders, and they don’t even report all the sectors for their state. There’s — we are trying to figure out the numbers of sectors that don’t report any crime at all to the state, but yet, they’re still number one.”

He added, “and they have the number one crime-rated state in the country.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo