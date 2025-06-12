Dem Rep. Goldman: DHS Agents Are Using ‘Gestapo-Like Tactics’

Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Homeland Security agents were using “Gestapo-like tactics” to arrest immigrants.

Goldman said, “I will be introducing a bill that will prevent Homeland Security officers from hiding or concealing their identities and wearing masks, because we don’t live in a country, an authoritarian country, where we have secret police who are masked, who are intimidating, who are scaring people. That’s the stuff of authoritarian states. That is not the stuff of the — that’s not how the United States operates. And that’s really where this is breaking down, is the combination of these Gestapo-like tactics with the fact that these are nonviolent, non-criminal immigrants doing things the right way and that’s why you’re seeing protests all around the country.”

He added, “It’s not that they’re protesting that people who have convicted convictions are being removed. They’re protesting that they’re going after all of our communities and they’re undermining the legal process. If you want to reform asylum, come talk to me. I would love to do that. It’s a broken process, but we have to follow the law. Donald Trump is not following the law. He is inciting more fear, more intimidation, using more intimidation, and he is trying to inflame a problem so that he can, in my view, say that this is an insurrection and that he can essentially say that the United States is a victim of some invasion and insurrection, which is completely bogus.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN