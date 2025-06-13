Chicago Alderman: Pritzker, Johnson ‘Encouraging’ Those Who Want to ‘Recreate’ 2020 Riots

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez stated that there are people “trying to recreate the chaos of the 2020 George Floyd riots here in the city of Chicago and in other cities across the nation.” And Chicago’s police are doing their best to keep order, “But the political leadership is encouraging them to continue to resist, whether it’s the governor or the Mayor, Brandon Johnson saying that they need to keep resisting this administration” and argued that the National Guard should be in the city and arguing otherwise, “simply puts police and the city’s law-abiding citizens at risk.”

Lopez said, “There are many who are trying to recreate the chaos of the 2020 George Floyd riots here in the city of Chicago and in other cities across the nation. But, thankfully, our police are doing their very best to try and keep them at bay, limiting their access to the same kinds of fake weaponry that they used last time. But the political leadership is encouraging them to continue to resist, whether it’s the governor or the Mayor, Brandon Johnson saying that they need to keep resisting this administration, protecting our brothers and sisters, all in defiance of what the federal authorities are trying to do, which is to rein in the unchecked immigration that’s gone on [over] the last four years.”

He added, “I think it’s important, as we saw in 2020, that the National Guard should be here to help protect the property so that the police can focus on arresting people, which is their responsibility and they have the authority to do so. Any argument to the otherwise simply puts police and the city’s law-abiding citizens at risk.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett