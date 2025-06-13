Cruz: Trump’s 60-Day Deadline for Iran Had Expired and They Violated ‘Red Line’

During an interview with NewsNation on Thursday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that Israel’s strikes on Iran were largely unavoidable because the 60-day deadline given to Iran by President Donald Trump ran out right before the strikes and Iran breached the red line Trump laid down on their centrifuges.

Cruz said, “I think, in many ways, tonight was inevitable. It was on April 12 that President Trump said to the ayatollah, you have 60 days to negotiate. Those 60 days expired tonight. If you look at the red line that President Trump drew in the sand, the red line was that Iran must completely dismantle their nuclear centrifuges, dismantle them all and end enrichment.”

He continued, “This morning, Iran publicly stated they would not dismantle their centrifuges and they were going to build more, they were going to enrich more, and they were moving towards nuclear weapons. That, in effect, was a giant middle finger to President Trump. And that was also telling Israel, attack us now, because if you wait any longer, we will have a nuclear weapon, and we may use that nuclear weapon to murder vast numbers of Israelis. And so, Israel is acting to defend itself, number one, most importantly, I want to say I stand unequivocally with the state of Israel.”

