Dem Rep. Landsman: Trump Should ‘Clean Up’ Social Media Sites After MN Shootings

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) said that he hopes that, in the wake of the assassination of a Democratic lawmaker in Minnesota and the attempted assassination of another, President Donald Trump “grabs all the CEOs of these major social media companies and says, look, we’re going to clean up your sites, because we’re not going to do this anymore.”

Landsman said political violence has been “fueled by horrible rhetoric, in general. I’m not going to say that this is one side or the other. This is just extremism, and it’s got to be denounced. And then we’ve got to clean up our own rhetoric.”

He continued, “We’ve got to clean up these social media sites. I hope the President takes this seriously, more seriously than I’ve seen so far and grabs all the CEOs of these major social media companies and says, look, we’re going to clean up your sites, because we’re not going to do this anymore. And the kind of leadership we need more than anything else is the kind that provides real clarity in moments like this where people are lifted up and reminded that we’re all in this together, that we can put this in our past and be done with this kind of stuff, but it requires us to do better.”

