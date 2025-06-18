Cruz: ‘Donald J. Trump Has Never Been Isolationist’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argued President Donald Trump was not departing from his stated approach on foreign policy regarding the Israel-Iran conflict.

According to Cruz, Trump was never “isolationist.”

“You know, Senator, this has been discussed for so many years. We’ve discussed it on this program for years. And now, we literally allowed the Iranians, Joe Biden allowed them to get rich. It was able to build up their weaponry, foment terror, build up their nuclear program, all of that, I believe, could have been prevented. Donald Trump left Joe Biden and Iran on the verge of bankruptcy. But we are where we are today, and it’s a minute until midnight, and they’re at 60 percent enrichment. In less than a month, they can have weapons-grade uranium, according to every report that has been published and even the IAEA, not exactly a conservative group. So, it seems like this is the moment that will forever end their nuclear ambition. To me, that moment — we cannot miss the moment.”

Cruz replied, “I agree, and you rightly identified in your opening monologue, Israel can take out virtually all of this. The one location that they have a technological challenge with is Fordow. And Fordow is built into the base of a mountain. It’s deliberately built to be able to withstand air assault and America has bunker buster bombs that could destroy Fordow. And I think it is very much in America’s interest to see that nuclear research lab destroyed. Look, Iran is not researching nuclear technology because the ayatollah is worried about climate change. He’s researching nuclear technology for one reason, to create nuclear warheads to be able to murder as many Israelis as he can and as many Americans as he can. And the president is rightly focused, he is not going to let a theocratic lunatic murder Americans. And I will say, there’s some in the political debate that that are urging the president essentially to be isolationists, not to engage and not to defend America.”

“Donald J. Trump has never been isolationist,” he continued. “He doesn’t want to get us into unnecessary wars. We’re not going to see boots on the ground in Iran. But if you look at the first term, President Trump, he utterly destroyed ISIS and their caliphate. He took out General Soleimani, the leading state sponsor of terrorism. He took out al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS. Donald Trump has not hesitated to act when he’s protecting American lives. That’s exactly what’s happening in Israel. And I want to say, God bless the people of Israel. Pray for the people of Israel tonight, and pray for our servicemen and women in harm’s way.”

