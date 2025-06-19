Frum: Trump Administration ‘Collection of Jokers and Crackpots and Crooks’

Staff writer at The Atlantic David Frum claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s administration is a “collection of jokers and crackpots and crooks.”

Frum said, “I don’t think you should compare this administration to anything else in American history, this collection of jokers and crackpots and crooks. We should not allow the drama of the moment to efface from our minds what we know about this administration. It is vacillating. It is weak. When President Trump says he needs two weeks, that means he’s looking for a way not to make a decision. Not for a way to make a decision.”

He continued, “That he enjoys the feeling of power in his hands, but he flinches from the consequences of responsibility. He staffed his administration with people who shouldn’t be in positions of public trust. One obvious move that the Iranians would have, for example, if the United States struck at them, would be to activate terror networks inside the United States and inside what remains of America’s networks of allies after Trump’s attacks on all the allies.”

He added, “But this two weeks, two weeks, that’s what Trump does when he’s about to fold his cards.”

