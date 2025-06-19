Michael Eric Dyson: Trump Envisions a ‘Confederate America’

Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump’s vision is a “Confederate America.”

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “You had the president telling soldiers at Fort Bragg last week that he was restoring the names of seven Army bases that once honored Confederate leaders, choosing to venerate the most shameful parts of American history while taking a sledgehammer to anything that can be considered DEI. I mean what does that tell you about where this administration’s priority is and the America that they envision for us all?”

Dyson said, “It’s a Confederate America. It’s America that on that day where those American citizens chose to undermine this government and commit a kind of fraud, which has been called a kind of insurrection, they drug that Confederate flag there. And this president is legitimating and validating the impulse of traitors to the American spirit of the American democracy as the legitimate bearers of that future, and denying access and privilege to those African-American people who made America what it is today. This is, by definition, racist, when you automatically see a black person’s position and you get rid it under the rubric of anti-DEI.”

